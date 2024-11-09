Richards Bay vs Magesi Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of the Natal Rich Boys' clash with Dikwena tsa Meetse in South Africa's domestic assignment.

Premier Soccer League newbies Magesi have had a decent start to life in Mzansi top-flight football.

This weekend, Dikwena tsa Meetse will be away against Richards Bay in the Carling Knockout semi-final outing

It will be interesting to see which team advances to play either Mamelodi Sundowns or Marumo Gallants in the final.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Richards Bay and Magesi, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.