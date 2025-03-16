Richards Bay vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of the match between Richards Bay and Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more

Kaizer Chiefs have a Premier Soccer League (PSL) date against Richards Bay at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday in Durban.

A slot in the CAF Confederation Cup next season is still within reach for Amakhosi, and winning their 22nd match of the ongoing league campaign should be a priority.

With the season hitting the home stretch, Chiefs should exploit the inconsistency shown by Richards Bay and win to boost their chances of finishing in the top three.

After surviving through the playoffs last season, Richards Bay, who have collected 15 points from a possible 33 from their home matches, must ensure they pick maximum points in the remaining games to automatically preserve their PSL status.

Here, GOAL provides all the details on how to watch Richards Bay and Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming options, team news, and more.