Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face Richards Bay - Pule Mmodi to start ahead of out-of-form Gaston Sirino?

Time is slowly running out for the Soweto giants in their quest to end the season on position third and play continental football next season.

Kaizer Chiefs travel to KwaZulu-Natal for a Premier Soccer League date with Richards Bay at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.

Amakhosi have won two of their last five league games, lost as many and drew once, leaving them at position eight on the table.

They are left with nine league games before the season ends and that is a time they should become consistent and heighten their chances of ending the season in the top three.

GOAL takes a look at how coach Nasreddine Nabi could pick his starting line up on Sunday.