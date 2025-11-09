Richards Bay coach Ronnie Gabriel accuses Orlando Pirates of employing time-wasting tactics in Carling Knockout semi-final
Slim but crucial victory for Pirates
Orlando Pirates booked themselves a place in the Carling Knockout final after edging Richards Bay 1-0 in a closely-contested semi-final clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
The match proved to be a tough battle for the Buccaneers who scored in the first half through Tshepang Moremi, as the Natal Rich Boyz pushed them to their limits with a spirited performance.
Richards Bay refused to go down without a fight, as they needed just a goal to push the contest into extra time and kept the outcome in doubt until the very end.
The Natal Rich Boyz coach, Ronnie Gabriel, says they forced the Soweto giants to end up using time-wasting tactics to kill the steam of the game.
However, in the end, Pirates managed to hold on to their slim lead as they crucially stormed into yet another domestic Cup final.
'When last did you see Pirates time-wasting, delaying tactics?'
“I believe we came out here and put on a good show here, had we taken our chances we could’ve ended up victorious here this afternoon,” Gabriel said as per KickOff.
"First half, didn’t play the game on the front-foot and allowed Pirates too much possession and coming into the second half I felt that we dominated the exchanges.
“We were more aggressive in our approach, tried to game higher up the pitch, played the game of the break-attack and we created a few goal-scoring chances. Had we taken our chances, I felt this game could’ve gone to extra-time and we had a chance to go into the finals.
“But be that as it may, it was a gallant display by the group today and the effort by the boys, highly commendable, it showed that they can compete against anyone in the league, it showed today," added Gabriel.
“I mean, when last did you see Pirates time-wasting, delaying tactics, goalkeeper getting a yellow-card for delaying the game? It shows that they were under serious pressure for majority periods of the second half.
"So, commendable effort by the group, it's just that we couldn’t end up victorious. We are disappointed with that and we will take this form into the league."
Ouaddou's rotation policy working well
The Buccaneers have now positioned themselves for a second major trophy of the season after storming into the Carling Knockout final, having already won the MTN8.
Even after crashing out of the CAF Champions League, the Buccaneers have maintained some level of consistency in domestic competitions.
Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has been rotating his squad of late, but the Buccaneers still play with cohesion.
Those who struggled for game time earlier in the season and are now being given some game time seem to be seamlessly adapting to Ouaddou's system.
That proves depth and quality within the Buccaneers camp and could be handy as the season progresses.
With another trophy now within reach, the Soweto giants look determined to turn their dominance into silverware once again.
What comes next?
The Soweto giants are bracing for a congested fixture schedule, with four matches to be played between now and the Carling Knockout final on December 6.
Their demanding games include Premier Soccer League encounters against relegation-threatened Chippa United and Richards Bay who they booted out of the Carling Knockout.
This run of games will test the team’s depth and endurance as coach Abdeslam Ouaddou rotates his squad to maintain balance.
Their immediate focus, however, is to maintain the momentum in their bid to overtake Mamelodi Sundowns to the top of the PSL standings.
Masandawana are three points clear of the table but second-placed Pirates have two games in hand.
As the AFCON break looms, the Buccaneers are determined to end the year on a high and carry their winning form into 2026.