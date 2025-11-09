Orlando Pirates booked themselves a place in the Carling Knockout final after edging Richards Bay 1-0 in a closely-contested semi-final clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

The match proved to be a tough battle for the Buccaneers who scored in the first half through Tshepang Moremi, as the Natal Rich Boyz pushed them to their limits with a spirited performance.

Richards Bay refused to go down without a fight, as they needed just a goal to push the contest into extra time and kept the outcome in doubt until the very end.

The Natal Rich Boyz coach, Ronnie Gabriel, says they forced the Soweto giants to end up using time-wasting tactics to kill the steam of the game.

However, in the end, Pirates managed to hold on to their slim lead as they crucially stormed into yet another domestic Cup final.