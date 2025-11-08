Cup Double Dream Alive! Tshepang Moremi strikes to help Orlando Pirates see off Richards Bay and reach Carling Knockout final for the 10th time
Pirates progress
Having won this season's MTN8 title, Orlando Pirates have advanced to the Carling Knockout final after beating Richards Bay 1-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
A first-half goal is what separated the Premier Soccer League sides in a tightly fought semi-final encounter.
Meanwhile. Pirates pressed Richards Bay from when the first whistle was blown, and in the fourth minute, they created their first notable chance. Nkosikhona Ndaba managed to deliver a good cross into the penalty box where Tshepang Moremi was, but the Richards Bay defence managed to clear the danger.
There was another promising opportunity for the Sea Robbers when Oswin Appollis played a short corner to Moremi, whose dangerous cross into the near post was cleared by Lindokuhle Zikhali in the sixth minute. Richards Bay survived once again as Bucs pressed, looking for an opener.
In the 11th minute, Ian Otieno managed to stop a rather weakly taken shot on target by Sipho Mbule, who had been spotted in a good position by Moremi. The Kenyan goalkeeper was called to action again in the 19th minute when Mbule delivered a chip over Richards Bay's defenders, as he had to leave his area and clear the ball before Yanela Mbuthuma could collect it.
Gabadinho Mhango had a chance to help Richards Bay against his former side in the 24th minute through a free kick. The Malawian lobbed the ball over Bucs' defence, but as Knox Mutizwa rushed towards the ball, he was stopped by the offside flag.
Ronnie Gabriel had to make a change in the 33rd minute when Mfundo Thikazi was injured and could not proceed, and Nombengula Mbulelo was introduced in his place.
The Richards Bay launched late attacks as they searched for an equalising goal, but Pirates stood firm and ultimately, the Soweto giants emerged victorious.
Moremi strikes
Finally, Moremi broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute as Pirates' goal-searching efforts were rewarded.
Appollis brilliantly spotted Moremi, and the forward managed to find the back of the net, finally beating Otieno, who had kept him and his teammates at bay for the better part of the first half.
The Bucs' new signing got another chance to double their lead in the 52nd minute, but he sent his effort over the bar, although he was in a good position to score.
The MVP
Moremi has once again proved why Pirates pursued him recently; he was a constant threat against Richards Bay and never gave up, even after being denied by Otieno on several occasions.
The 23-year-old Bafana Bafana forward has helped Pirates in their chase for more titles as his goal takes the Soweto giants to within touching distance of the Carling Knockout.
The big loser
Richards Bay fought hard against the Sea Robbers, but in the end, it was the Soweto giants who prevailed.
For now, the Natal Rich Boys can only take home the lessons learned from this campaign as they plot to come back stronger next season.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐
What comes next for Pirates?
On November 22, the Sea Robbers will face struggling Chippa United for a Premier Soccer League game. This will be an opportunity for them to register a second straight win after beating Golden Arrows in a midweek clash.
On the other hand, Richards Bay will face Durban City on November 23.