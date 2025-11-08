Cup Double Dream Alive! Tshepang Moremi strikes to help Orlando Pirates see off Richards Bay and reach Carling Knockout final for the 10th time

Having won this season's MTN8 title, Orlando Pirates have advanced to the Carling Knockout final after beating Richards Bay 1-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

A first-half goal is what separated the Premier Soccer League sides in a tightly fought semi-final encounter.

Meanwhile. Pirates pressed Richards Bay from when the first whistle was blown, and in the fourth minute, they created their first notable chance. Nkosikhona Ndaba managed to deliver a good cross into the penalty box where Tshepang Moremi was, but the Richards Bay defence managed to clear the danger.

There was another promising opportunity for the Sea Robbers when Oswin Appollis played a short corner to Moremi, whose dangerous cross into the near post was cleared by Lindokuhle Zikhali in the sixth minute. Richards Bay survived once again as Bucs pressed, looking for an opener.

In the 11th minute, Ian Otieno managed to stop a rather weakly taken shot on target by Sipho Mbule, who had been spotted in a good position by Moremi. The Kenyan goalkeeper was called to action again in the 19th minute when Mbule delivered a chip over Richards Bay's defenders, as he had to leave his area and clear the ball before Yanela Mbuthuma could collect it.

Gabadinho Mhango had a chance to help Richards Bay against his former side in the 24th minute through a free kick. The Malawian lobbed the ball over Bucs' defence, but as Knox Mutizwa rushed towards the ball, he was stopped by the offside flag.

Ronnie Gabriel had to make a change in the 33rd minute when Mfundo Thikazi was injured and could not proceed, and Nombengula Mbulelo was introduced in his place.

The Richards Bay launched late attacks as they searched for an equalising goal, but Pirates stood firm and ultimately, the Soweto giants emerged victorious.