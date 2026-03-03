Kaizer Chiefs’ woes continued as they suffered another Premier Soccer League defeat, going down 1-0 to Richards Bay at a packed uMhlathuze Stadium on Tuesday.

The home side looked to disrupt the Amakhosi defence, controlling possession in midfield and pressing high in the opening half, but failed to create any clear openings.

Chances went begging for the Natal Rich Boys, with Lundi Mahala squandering a chance after Bruce Bvuma made a double save, the rebound going wide.

Right before half-time, Aden McCarthy also missed an opportunity, failing to convert a Gaston Sirino set-piece delivery for the visitors. The second half saw tempers flare, with both McCarthy and Mahala picking up yellow cards.

Moments later, when Bradley Cross lost his footing, Sanele Barns capitalised, delivering a precise pass to Thulani Gumede, who calmly slotted home the match-winning goal to secure maximum points for the hosts. The KwaZulu-Natal outfit pushed in the dying minutes, testing Bruce Bvuma multiple times, but failed to make their late pressure count.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted after Amakhosi suffered yet another defeat.