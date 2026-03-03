Goal.com
Sibongiseni Mthethwa Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards BayBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Richards Bay 1-0 Kaizer Chiefs: 'Those coaches need to leave our club immediately; Bruce Bvuma wrapped the game before it even started; the fight for top eight begins'

The Soweto giants entered this encounter under heavy pressure after back-to-back defeats, and their concerns deepened with a pre-match blow as Inacio Miguel was ruled out injured. Amakhosi fans briefly had something to cheer about with Nkanyiso Shinga making his debut, but that optimism was short-lived as he was forced off injured. In the end, the result only added to their growing frustrations.

Kaizer Chiefs’ woes continued as they suffered another Premier Soccer League defeat, going down 1-0 to Richards Bay at a packed uMhlathuze Stadium on Tuesday.

The home side looked to disrupt the Amakhosi defence, controlling possession in midfield and pressing high in the opening half, but failed to create any clear openings.

Chances went begging for the Natal Rich Boys, with Lundi Mahala squandering a chance after Bruce Bvuma made a double save, the rebound going wide.

Right before half-time, Aden McCarthy also missed an opportunity, failing to convert a Gaston Sirino set-piece delivery for the visitors. The second half saw tempers flare, with both McCarthy and Mahala picking up yellow cards.

Moments later, when Bradley Cross lost his footing, Sanele Barns capitalised, delivering a precise pass to Thulani Gumede, who calmly slotted home the match-winning goal to secure maximum points for the hosts. The KwaZulu-Natal outfit pushed in the dying minutes, testing Bruce Bvuma multiple times, but failed to make their late pressure count.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted after Amakhosi suffered yet another defeat.

  • Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    The coaches must leave

    We need a statement first thing in the morning; this is unacceptable. Those coaches need to leave our club immediately - MphoKhosified

  • Evidence Makgopa, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Stuck on 30 points since January?

    So you guys have been on 30 points since 28 January? Kante, what were you doing when Pirates were losing? - Madimetja Erens

  • Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Bvuma costing Amakhosi

    Bvuma wrapped the game before it even started😭 - Katlego M

  • Kaizer Chiefs, February 2026Backpage

    'Football left Naturena'

    Football left Naturena. Kusele igama [only the name is left] - Nomkhosi4

  • Flavio Silva, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Back to fighting for top 8 finish

    The fight for top eight begins - Athenkosi Ndamase

  • Lebohang Maboe and Bradley Cross, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    'Cross what have you done?'

    Bradley Cross, what have you done???😭😭😭 - Akani Mnwanati

