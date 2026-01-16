Rhulani Mokwena to return to SA? MC Alger coach confirms 'conversations are taking place' amid Kaizer Chiefs link

In the last couple of years, Kaizer Chiefs have been struggling for stability in both their playing unit and the technical team.

Coaches have been coming and going without serving their full term, while some new players have been flopping despite their exploits in previous teams.

Coach Nasreddine Nabi was brought in at the start of the 2024/25 season to help Amakhosi rise after finishing 10th in the previous Premier Soccer League table edition.

Despite winning the Nedbank Cup, Chiefs finished ninth in the South African top-tier log, and just six PSL matches into the new campaign, he was shown the exit door.

Nabi's co-coaches, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, were given the mandate to coach the team at least until the end of the season.

This explains why Rhulani Mokwena has been linked with a move to the club.