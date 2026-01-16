Rhulani Mokwena to return to SA? MC Alger coach confirms 'conversations are taking place' amid Kaizer Chiefs link
Why has Mokwena been linked to Chiefs?
In the last couple of years, Kaizer Chiefs have been struggling for stability in both their playing unit and the technical team.
Coaches have been coming and going without serving their full term, while some new players have been flopping despite their exploits in previous teams.
Coach Nasreddine Nabi was brought in at the start of the 2024/25 season to help Amakhosi rise after finishing 10th in the previous Premier Soccer League table edition.
Despite winning the Nedbank Cup, Chiefs finished ninth in the South African top-tier log, and just six PSL matches into the new campaign, he was shown the exit door.
Nabi's co-coaches, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, were given the mandate to coach the team at least until the end of the season.
This explains why Rhulani Mokwena has been linked with a move to the club.
What has Mokwena said regarding return to Mzansi
Mokwena has managed to collect 36 points from the 15 games played in the Algerian Ligue 1, which puts his team at the summit of the table, 12 points more than second-placed CR Belouizdad.
The 39-year-old is also hoping to get out of Group C in the CAF Champions League and make the knockout phase despite collecting a point from the two games played.
Even after the heavy link to Chiefs, the former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician insists he is happy in North Africa and not contemplating the reported exit.
“No, no, no,” Mokwena responded to Sports Night Amplified when asked about his speculated return to the Premier Soccer League with Kaizer Chiefs.
“I’m very happy here. I’ve got a contract here, and I’m very, very happy here.
“No, in fact, the conversations I’m having are with MC Alger for a new contract and to extend my stay here. Those are the only conversations that are taking place," he concluded.
Bafana Bafana's AFCON exit - Mokwena's view
Bafana Bafana came into the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as one of the favourites, but were eliminated in the Round of 16. Where did it go wrong?
“It has more to do with the preparation and selection because the games are a little bit more of a reflection of holistically a lot of other things around,” Mokwena continued.
“I believe in the national team, our best players must be available for such competitions, and I don’t think we had all our best players in the best form at AFCON. And then I don’t think the performance of the team was a true reflection of what we are capable of doing and how we are capable of representing ourselves at AFCON.”
“When we went to the previous AFCON, we went there without expectation and without a lot of pressure, but when people expect you to do well, then you need to have all your weapons, and I don’t think in this competition we were prepared for it,” the tactician further stated.
Should Amakhosi expect new players?
Meanwhile, Bobby Motaung has revealed the Soweto giants are not actively looking for new players to strengthen in the ongoing January transfer window.
"We will not say no if a special player comes along. Should that happen, we will consider," said Motaung as per Isolezwe.
"We are satisfied with our current squad, because some of our players had injuries, but they are back now. We signed a lot of players at the beginning of the season, and some of them have not played yet," he added.
"It's not easy to join Chiefs; it takes time for some players to settle. They need to get used to the team [first] for everything to go accordingly. We do not want to keep on changing our squad," Motaung concluded.