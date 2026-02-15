Rhulani Mokwena slams Mamelodi Sundowns’ Miguel Cardoso, claiming 'FIFA rules broken' in heated MC Alger touchline clash

Rhulani Mokwena addressed the issue after the match, telling the media that the behaviour was disrespectful and a clear breach of the rules.

“If Rhulani walked to that opposition area and it’s live on TV, believe me I know how many people would have made hullabaloo about that situation,” said Mokwena as reported by iDiski Times.

“The laws of the game prohibits any member of the technical team to go past fourth official and move across to the technical area of another team."

“If that’s not a clear sign of disrespecting opposition and the opposition’s technical staff, it’s a clear violation of not even CAF rules, but FIFA rules, it’s clear."