Rhulani Mokwena hints at Wydad Casablanca joining the race for reported Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns transfer target Feisal Salum - 'He is one of the best on the continent... very special'

The 27-year-old Tanzania international has become hot property with interest in him from PSL's traditional giants reportedly growing.

  • Chiefs are said to be after Salum
  • Downs have reportedly joined the race
  • Mokwena comments on the player's qualities
