Rhulani Mokwena cites Pitso Mosimane philosophy as MC Alger gear up for a do-or-die CAF Champions League clash against Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns and MC Alger are set to clash in a fate-determining CAF Champions League Group C clash on February 14.

After five games, third-placed Downs and second-placed Alger are only separated by a point, which means the upcoming game will seal their fate; the winner will be assured of a place in the quarter-finals, and the loser will be eliminated.

It is expected that the match will be an emotional encounter for Mokwena, who will be facing a club where he was mentored by Mosimane and a team that gave him a podium to hone his coaching skills.

However, the need for points will be a much greater priority for the former Wydad Casablanca tactician, who needs a win to reach the last eight.