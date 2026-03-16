Rhulani Mokwena arrested in Algeria! But why is the former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician behind bars after quitting MC Alger?
- MC Alger
The unexpected exit
Celebrated South African coach Rhulani Mokwena took charge of MC Alger eight months ago, hoping to inspire them to greater heights domestically and abroad.
While the 38-year-old has had no problem in ensuring the People's Club delivers in the Algerian Ligue 1, he was eliminated in the domestic cup and failed to make the CAF Champions League quarter-final.
Despite enjoying a healthy gap at the top of the table, Mokwena made a shocking decision to leave by mutual consent.
- Al-Ittihad
Why did Mokwena leave?
Reports have it that ambitious Libyan outfit Al-Ittihad are salivating for the services of Mokwena, who they believe can help them realise their dream.
Apart from Lorch, Aziz Ki, a player Mokwena desired to have in his squad, is also playing for the Northern African side.
- MC Alger
Mokwena arrested in Algeria
On his way out of Algeria, Mokwena was arrested for violating the country's currency regulations.
“The embassy in Algiers can confirm that it was notified of the arrest of Mr Rulani Mokwena [on Sunday], who is alleged to have violated Algeria’s foreign currency regulation(s),” the embassy told Sowetan on Monday.
“The mission is in touch with Mr Mokwena and is providing consular assistance to him."
- MC Alger
What lies ahead?
Upon his expected release, Mokwena might be confirmed as the new coach for Al-Ittihad.
If it happens, he will have to start preparing a strong team to deliver the CAF Champions League next season since the management will definitely back him financially.