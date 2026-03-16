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Rhulani Mokwena, MC AlgerMC Alger
Seth Willis

Rhulani Mokwena arrested in Algeria! But why is the former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician behind bars after quitting MC Alger?

The 38-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Athletic Club tactician is in trouble with the Algerian authorities, a couple of days after leaving the People's Club. The Kaizer Chiefs-linked coach has been tipped to join South African attacker Thembinkosi Lorch, who is currently contracted to Libyan outfit Al-Ittihad.

  • Rhulani Mokwena, MC Alger, January 2026MC Alger

    The unexpected exit

    Celebrated South African coach Rhulani Mokwena took charge of MC Alger eight months ago, hoping to inspire them to greater heights domestically and abroad.

    While the 38-year-old has had no problem in ensuring the People's Club delivers in the Algerian Ligue 1, he was eliminated in the domestic cup and failed to make the CAF Champions League quarter-final.

    Despite enjoying a healthy gap at the top of the table, Mokwena made a shocking decision to leave by mutual consent.

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  • Thembinkosi Lorch, Al-IttihadAl-Ittihad

    Why did Mokwena leave?

    Reports have it that ambitious Libyan outfit Al-Ittihad are salivating for the services of Mokwena, who they believe can help them realise their dream.

    Apart from Lorch, Aziz Ki, a player Mokwena desired to have in his squad, is also playing for the Northern African side.

  • Rhulani Mokwena, MC AlgerMC Alger

    Mokwena arrested in Algeria

    On his way out of Algeria, Mokwena was arrested for violating the country's currency regulations.

    “The embassy in Algiers can confirm that it was notified of the arrest of Mr Rulani Mokwena [on Sunday], who is alleged to have violated Algeria’s foreign currency regulation(s),” the embassy told Sowetan on Monday.

    “The mission is in touch with Mr Mokwena and is providing consular assistance to him."

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  • Rhulani Mokwena, MC Alger, November 2025MC Alger

    What lies ahead?

    Upon his expected release, Mokwena might be confirmed as the new coach for Al-Ittihad.

    If it happens, he will have to start preparing a strong team to deliver the CAF Champions League next season since the management will definitely back him financially.

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