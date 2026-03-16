Rhulani Mokwena arrested in Algeria! But why is the former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician behind bars after quitting MC Alger?

Celebrated South African coach Rhulani Mokwena took charge of MC Alger eight months ago, hoping to inspire them to greater heights domestically and abroad.

While the 38-year-old has had no problem in ensuring the People's Club delivers in the Algerian Ligue 1, he was eliminated in the domestic cup and failed to make the CAF Champions League quarter-final.

Despite enjoying a healthy gap at the top of the table, Mokwena made a shocking decision to leave by mutual consent.