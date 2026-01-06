Rhulani Mokwena: Are Kaizer Chiefs contemplating hiring former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician after his exploits at MC Alger? 'Yeah, we have to look!'

Kaizer Chiefs hired former AS FAR Rabat coach Nasreddine Nabi to guide the team at the beginning of the 2024/25 season.

The Moroccan did not deliver as anticipated; despite winning the Nedbank Cup, which, in the process, ended Amakhosi's decade-long trophyless run, he finished ninth in the Premier Soccer League.

It wasn't a good finish considering the investment the club had made, especially in the playing unit and the technical team.

Just six matches into the 2025/26 season, he was replaced by his assistants Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, who were given the mandate to coach the senior team until the end of the season.

This explains why the management might consider bringing in a new man to steer Chiefs forward in the new campaign.