Back to square one at Kaizer Chiefs? Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr. gives no assurance for Cedric Kaze & Khalil Ben Youssef's futures at Amakhosi despite the 'tremendous job'
The genesis
Kaizer Chiefs were desperately in need of a proven technical team at the beginning of the 2024/25 season, following their worst finish in the Premier Soccer League era, 10th.
They contracted Nasreddine Nabi, who had to amicably part ways with AS FAR Rabbat after just one season in charge, for a new challenge in the Premier Soccer League with Amakhosi.
Nabi came with his team, which included Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef as his assistants at the club.
The debut season was tough; they finished ninth on the PSL table, but the coaching team were retained after winning the Nedbank Cup, the first crown for the club in a decade.
Nabi was relieved of his duties at the club just six PSL games into the season, with the management opting to give Kaze and Ben Youssef a chance to prove their quality in the team.
They have since been at the club, calling shots until, at least, the end of the season.
What Kaze and Ben Youssef have accomplished so far
In the Premier Soccer League, the Glamour Boys have played 11 games so far with a return of six wins, four draws, and a loss, which has put them third on the table. They have 22 points, the same as second-placed Orlando Pirates, who have a better goal difference.
Interestingly, they are three points behind the defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played more matches, which has brought a conversation about the chances of Amakhosi defying the odds to win it.
Things, however, didn't work out in the Carling Knockout, where they fell against Stellenbosch in a shootout after a goalless draw in both regulation and extra time.
The duo, however, delivered in the CAF Confederation Cup; they got past Kabuscorp and AS Simba, respectively, to make the group stage of the annual competition.
The Glamour Boys were placed in a tough Group D alongside former champions Zamalek, Al Masry, and Zesco United.
Future at Chiefs not yet guaranteed
From their performances, both Kaze and Ben Youssef have proven they have what it takes to lead a top club in the country.
They have been tactical about their squad and not scared to make tough calls when the situation calls for it, regardless of the magnitude of the game.
Nevertheless, Amakhosi Sporting Director insists that when the time is ripe, a decision will be made.
“We have a great technical staff and at the moment we’re sitting in a good position on the log, so we’re focused on our process," he told The Sowetan.
"I think coach Kaze and coach Khalil have done a tremendous job.
“They have been with this team since last year, and they’ve been part of the process in terms of our recruitment, so we are focused on creating an environment where they can give their best, and we will take it game by game. We will look at their futures at the end of the season and take it from there, but right now we’re excited with them," Kaizer Motaung Jnr stated.
The 44-year-old is optimistic of a good showing in the CAF Confederation Cup.
"We know that the clubs in this competition are top clubs, so we’re really excited about the challenge ahead of us," he added.
The big challenge at Chiefs
At the beginning of the season, the fans could have been content with a top-eight finish that could see Amakhosi play in MTN8. However, the priorities of the supporters and the management might have changed with the strong displays by the team and the quality depth of the squad.
If they can't win the title, then a top-three position should at least be their target.
Domestically, they need to give their best in the Nedbank Cup, hoping to successfully defend their title.
With the quality squad they have, surely, Chiefs can't get eliminated in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup; they at least should reach the quarter-final just to build for the 2026/27 season.