Back to square one at Kaizer Chiefs? Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr. gives no assurance for Cedric Kaze & Khalil Ben Youssef's futures at Amakhosi despite the 'tremendous job'

Kaizer Chiefs were desperately in need of a proven technical team at the beginning of the 2024/25 season, following their worst finish in the Premier Soccer League era, 10th.

They contracted Nasreddine Nabi, who had to amicably part ways with AS FAR Rabbat after just one season in charge, for a new challenge in the Premier Soccer League with Amakhosi.

Nabi came with his team, which included Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef as his assistants at the club.

The debut season was tough; they finished ninth on the PSL table, but the coaching team were retained after winning the Nedbank Cup, the first crown for the club in a decade.

Nabi was relieved of his duties at the club just six PSL games into the season, with the management opting to give Kaze and Ben Youssef a chance to prove their quality in the team.

They have since been at the club, calling shots until, at least, the end of the season.