Rhulani Mokwena and MC Alger suffer another blow after elimination by Mamelodi Sundowns from CAF Champions League
Oran down MC Alger
Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger suffered a 2-1 defeat to Oran in Algeria's Ligue 1 match on Friday.
Boubacar Traore broke the deadlock in the 24th minute and gave Oran the lead.
Just before the half-time break, Zinedine Ferhat scored for MC Alger in the 41st minute, and the teams went for the breather on equal terms.
However, an own goal by Ayoub Abdellaoui in the fourth minute of added time gave Oran the win as Alger suffered a second straight defeat across all competitions.
The victory took Oran to the fourth position with 27 points from 19 games. On the other hand, Mokwena's side still tops the standings with 36 points from 15 games.
Constantine, who have played four more games than MC Alger, are second with 35 points.
Mokwena suffers Champions League elimination
The Ligue 1 defeat came just days after MC Alger suffered a huge heartbreak in Pretoria as Mamelodi Sundowns eliminated them from the CAF Champions League.
Both needed to win the Loftus Versfeld showdown to reach the quarter-finals, and it was the Premier Soccer League side that managed to.
Mokwena feeling disrespected
The Champions League encounter carried a lot of stakes, and as each side battled for a victory, the game was marred by touchline drama.
Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso celebrated Brayan Leon's goal in front of the MC Alger bench. This is something that Mokwena addressed as his side got knocked out of the continental showpiece.
“If Rhulani walked to that opposition area and it was live on TV, believe me, I know how many people would have made a hullabaloo about that situation,” said Mokwena.
“The laws of the game prohibit any member of the technical team from going past the fourth official and moving across to the technical area of another team."
“If that’s not a clear sign of disrespecting opposition and the opposition’s technical staff, it’s a clear violation of not even CAF rules but FIFA rules; it’s clear."
What's next for Mokwena and MC Alger?
They have been scheduled to play JS Kabylie on February 27 for a league game.
On March 3, MC Alger will host Sea Ramovic's CR Belouizdad for an Algerian Cup showdown.