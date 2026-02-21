Rhulani Mokwena and MC Alger suffer another blow after elimination by Mamelodi Sundowns from CAF Champions League

Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger suffered a 2-1 defeat to Oran in Algeria's Ligue 1 match on Friday.

Boubacar Traore broke the deadlock in the 24th minute and gave Oran the lead.

Just before the half-time break, Zinedine Ferhat scored for MC Alger in the 41st minute, and the teams went for the breather on equal terms.

However, an own goal by Ayoub Abdellaoui in the fourth minute of added time gave Oran the win as Alger suffered a second straight defeat across all competitions.

The victory took Oran to the fourth position with 27 points from 19 games. On the other hand, Mokwena's side still tops the standings with 36 points from 15 games.

Constantine, who have played four more games than MC Alger, are second with 35 points.