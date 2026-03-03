Rhulani Mokwena: Al-Ittihad director admits to 'intensive negotiations' in their pursuit of the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach

Mokwena has enjoyed a productive tenure with the Algerian club sitting atop the Ligue 1. While he remains focused on a potential cup quarter-final against Sead Ramovic's CR Belouizdad, the "intensive" interest from Libya has certainly cast a shadow of uncertainty over his long-term future in Algeria.

However, a recent winless run of form across the league and continental competition has weakened Mokwena's position.

The latest setback, a 0-0 draw with JS Kabylie, sparked a debate in Algeria regarding Mokwena’s approach. Reports from the North African nation suggest that sections of the Mouloudia support are calling for a more direct style of play, believing that the current possession-based philosophy is yielding diminishing returns in front of goal.

Responding to the burgeoning criticism, Mokwena was adamant that he would not compromise his principles to appease the masses.

"I am Mokwena, not Guardiola. I have my own identity in the work. Every coach has his own way of working," the South African strategist told WinWin as reported by KickOff.

"I cannot change my ideas and training philosophy, and I do not believe in something called a playing style, 4-4-2 or 4-3-3, just phone numbers to me.

"The style and the way the players move on the field is what is most important," he added.

His parting shot will worry Al-Ittihad as he expressed his desire to see out his contract for the good of Algerian football.

"I want to continue with Mouloudia until the end of my contract. Changing coaches every season does not serve Algerian football," Mokwena concluded.