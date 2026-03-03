Rhulani Mokwena: Al-Ittihad director admits to 'intensive negotiations' in their pursuit of the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach
Ben Yahia relieved of duties
The interest comes at a surprising time, given that Ben Yahia was relieved of his duties despite a stellar domestic run that saw the team claim eight victories and a draw in nine league outings.
However, the Al-Ittihad board appears determined to secure a marquee foreign appointment, with Mokwena sitting at the very top of their shortlist after his impressive work across the continent.
The director’s admission
Speaking to WinWin, Al-Ittihad executive director Abdelmajid Saleh was refreshingly transparent about the club's efforts to land the former Mamelodi Sundowns boss.
He revealed that while a verbal understanding has been reached regarding the project, the move has not yet been formalised due to Mokwena's existing legal obligations with his current employers in Algiers.
Saleh provided a detailed update on the state of the deal, stating: "Intensive negotiations took place during the past few days with coach Rhulani Mokwena to sign him, and agreement was reached with him on all details, but up to this moment the agreement with the South African has not taken on an official character."
Contractual hurdles and diplomatic ties
While the Libyan giants are keen to wrap up a deal quickly, they are wary of the contractual complexities involved.
Mokwena is currently tied to the Algerian league leaders, and any potential move would require navigating a buyout clause and maintaining the professional relationship between the two North African clubs.
Saleh further explained the complexities of the situation, adding, "Coach Mokwena has a valid contract with his Algerian club, and there is a penalty clause to terminate the contract between the two parties. We have historical relations with clubs in Algeria, and we must see what happens between MC Alger and the South African coach."
Not Guardiola
Mokwena has enjoyed a productive tenure with the Algerian club sitting atop the Ligue 1. While he remains focused on a potential cup quarter-final against Sead Ramovic's CR Belouizdad, the "intensive" interest from Libya has certainly cast a shadow of uncertainty over his long-term future in Algeria.
However, a recent winless run of form across the league and continental competition has weakened Mokwena's position.
The latest setback, a 0-0 draw with JS Kabylie, sparked a debate in Algeria regarding Mokwena’s approach. Reports from the North African nation suggest that sections of the Mouloudia support are calling for a more direct style of play, believing that the current possession-based philosophy is yielding diminishing returns in front of goal.
Responding to the burgeoning criticism, Mokwena was adamant that he would not compromise his principles to appease the masses.
"I am Mokwena, not Guardiola. I have my own identity in the work. Every coach has his own way of working," the South African strategist told WinWin as reported by KickOff.
"I cannot change my ideas and training philosophy, and I do not believe in something called a playing style, 4-4-2 or 4-3-3, just phone numbers to me.
"The style and the way the players move on the field is what is most important," he added.
His parting shot will worry Al-Ittihad as he expressed his desire to see out his contract for the good of Algerian football.
"I want to continue with Mouloudia until the end of my contract. Changing coaches every season does not serve Algerian football," Mokwena concluded.