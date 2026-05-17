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Revealed: Xabi Alonso’s transfer plan for Chelsea as reasons for Blues turning to Liverpool legend after Liam Rosenior ‘mistake’ are explained
Alonso given 'Manager' title in power shift
In a significant departure from the structure that defined previous regimes under the BlueCo ownership, Chelsea have officially appointed Alonso as manager rather than the more restricted head coach role. This change signals a major power shift at Stamford Bridge, granting the 44-year-old a much broader remit over recruitment and first-team operations than his predecessors.
Speaking on his new role, Alonso expressed his pride, stating: "Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in world football and it fills me with immense pride to become manager of this great club. From my conversations with the ownership group and sporting leadership, it is clear we share the same ambition. We want to build a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level and fighting for trophies. There is great talent in the squad and huge potential at this football club and it will be my great honour to lead it. Now the focus is on hard work, building the right culture and winning trophies."
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Correcting the Rosenior 'mistake'
The decision to move for Alonso follows the brief and unsuccessful tenure of Rosenior, who was sacked after just 106 days in the dugout. Internal sources at Chelsea have indicated that the hire of the former Hull City boss is now viewed as a "mistake" and "learning curve" for the club's leadership, according to an ESPN report. The hierarchy realised that the young, expensive squad required a figure of significant pedigree and experience to realise its potential, rather than another developmental coach.
Alonso’s arrival is designed to prevent player unrest and restore authority to the dressing room. While Rosenior struggled to command the respect of high-profile stars, the Spaniard arrives with a CV that includes an invincible Bundesliga title and a legendary playing career. The Blues were also eager to jump ahead of potential competition from Liverpool, where Arne Slot’s future has been the subject of speculation.
New transfer strategy for Chelsea
One of the primary conditions for Alonso taking the job was a fundamental finessing of the club's recruitment model, according to the report. After spending over £2 billion ($2.7bn) on emerging youth talent with limited domestic success, the club has agreed to Alonso's demand for more ready-made senior players. This pivot away from a purely youth-based strategy is intended to provide the necessary balance to compete for the Premier League and Champions League immediately.
While the club will still utilize its extensive data and scouting network, Alonso is expected to have a far more influential voice in identifying targets. The lack of control over transfers was a major sticking point for previous managers, but the new agreement ensures the Spaniard will lead the evolution of the squad this summer. This assurance was vital in convincing Alonso to return to England following his departure from the Bernabeu.
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Ignoring the Real Madrid disaster
Chelsea’s decision to hire Alonso comes despite a difficult 233-day stint at Real Madrid that saw him clash with several high-profile stars. In Spain, rapports with Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, and Federico Valverde deteriorated as the coach attempted to implement strict tactical systems that limited their freedom. However, the Chelsea board remains confident that his Leverkusen blueprint is better suited to their current roster of players.
Tactically, the Blues expect Alonso to implement the 3-4-2-1 formation that proved so successful in Germany. There is specific excitement regarding how this system will benefit Cole Palmer, with the hope that Alonso can replicate the success he had in developing Florian Wirtz. Despite the crushing defeats experienced in his final months in Madrid, the London club believes his tactical identity is the missing piece of their expensive puzzle.