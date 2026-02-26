Getty
Revealed: Why suspended Jose Mourinho watched Benfica's Champions League defeat to Real Madrid from 'secret location'
Where Mourinho watched Real Madrid vs Benfica after snubbing VIP booth
The self-anointed ‘Special One’ found himself back in the Spanish capital 4,652 days after his reign as Real Madrid manager came to a close in 2013. He has admitted to never being back since.
He delivered La Liga and Copa del Rey triumphs during his time with the Blancos and still boasts plenty of support within a passionate fan base. There was, however, to be no public reunion when retracing steps to familiar surroundings.
Real had laid a private seat laid on for Mourinho, with photographers gathering around his designated booth, but the 63-year-old never arrived. It is claimed that UEFA sought to prohibit the assembled press from filming the ex-Chelsea and Inter boss at one stage.
He was not to be moved, though, and Spanish news outlet Marca claim that Mourinho spent the entire game on Benfica’s team bus. There was little for Mourinho to get excited about on the night.
Mourinho attracted criticism after contentious clash at Estadio da Luz
Benfica did briefly restore aggregate parity when Rafa Silva opened the scoring at Santiago Bernabeu inside 14 minutes, but Aurelien Tchouameni found the target for Real less than two minutes later. Vinicius Junior netted again 10 minutes from time to see Madrid safely into the last 16.
Mourinho found himself at the centre of a storm following Benfica’s initial meeting with Real at Estadio da Luz. That contest was marred by allegations of racist comments from Gianluca Prestianni being aimed in the direction of Blancos forward Vinicius.
Outspoken Mourinho told reporters when addressing that incident, which remains under investigation: “It should be the crazy moment of the game, an amazing goal in a good game...these talents are able to do these beautiful things but unfortunately he [Vinicius] was not just happy to score that astonishing goal and then the game was over. When you score a goal like that you celebrate in a respectful way.”
Asked if he felt as though Vinicius had “incited” Benfica’s players and fans with his celebration - with the Brazilian heading towards a corner flag that was directly in front of home supporters - Mourinho added: “Yeah, I believe so. The words they exchange, Prestianni with Vinicius, I want to be independent. I don't comment about it.”
Prestianni handed provisional ban by UEFA
Prestianni played no part in a return date with Real, having been handed a provisional one-match ban by UEFA. Benfica appealed against that decision, meaning that their Argentine winger travelled to Spain, but he was not cleared to play and may yet be stung with a lengthy suspension.
Prestianni has maintained his innocence, saying in the immediate aftermath of a contentious clash with Real: “I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults to player Vinicius Junior, who regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard. I was never racist with anyone and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players.”
He has since told an investigation by UEFA that he used a homophobic slur against the Brazilian, rather than a racist one. Mourinho has faced criticism for speaking out in defence of his player, but has remained tight-lipped since the evening in question.
Mourinho's focus turns to domestic matters after European exit
Mourinho chose not to speak to the media after seeing Benfica dumped out of elite continental competition. His attention is now turning towards domestic matters, with a trip to Gil Vicente set to be taken in on Monday. He will be back on the bench for that contest and is seeking to close a seven-point gap to leaders Porto in an ongoing battle for title glory in the Portuguese top-flight.
