Revealed: New York Red Bulls found legal loophole to hand Julian Hall first home MLS appearance of the season as 15-year-old wonderkid makes late cameo in 4-0 demolition of Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami

The New York Red Bulls gave 15-year-old Julian Hall a cameo against Inter Miami after finding a legal loophole allowing him to play.

  • Hall came on as a substitute
  • NYRB won 4-0 against Lionel Messi-less Miami
  • Lewis Morgan scored a hat-trick

