Revealed: Man Utd's four-player shortlist to replace Casemiro as three England stars emerge as targets

Whoever is approached, they will have big boots to fill at Old Trafford. Casemiro has been unable to make United contenders for the Premier League title again, but has helped them to FA Cup and Carabao Cup triumphs.

His pedigree cannot be questioned and it has come as some surprise that no extension has been agreed, on reduced terms, with the 82-cap Brazil international. Instead, he is preparing to take in a long goodbye.

Casemiro said after seeing his impending departure confirmed: “I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life. From the first day that I walked out at this beautiful stadium, I felt the passion of Old Trafford and the love that I now share with our supporters for this special club.

“It is not time to say goodbye; there are many more memories to create during the next four months. We still have a lot to fight for together; my complete focus will, as always, remain on giving my everything to help our club to succeed.”

He went on to post on Instagram: “Knowing when stages come to an end. Knowing when to say goodbye when you feel that you will be remembered and respected forever. Four months to give my all for this badge and for our goal. Eternal respect and affection for Manchester United and its wonderful fans. Forever Red Devil.”