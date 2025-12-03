Revealed: How Sipho Mbule pushed for Orlando Pirates to sign Bafana Bafana teammate Oswin Appollis from Polokwane City
Brotherly chemistry
Orlando Pirates forward Oswin Appollis has revealed that Sipho Mbule convinced the Buccaneers chairman to sign him.
Although both are new Bucs signings, the former Polokwane City star has revealed the former Sundowns star prevailed upon the Pirates chair to consider bringing him on board.
Appollis opens up on friendship with Mbule
“Yes, he did that; he did tell the chairman that [asked for me to come here],” said Appollis, as per iDiski Times.
“But we came from SuperSport already and created a small bond. Even when I went to Polokwane, he always checked up on me to see if I was okay," he added.
“He’s always been funny, and there’s something that people don’t know about him: he likes playing FIFA. So that’s the one thing I have always done: playing FIFA. The character you see, he’s always been having it.”
Heading to AFCON together
Mbule and Appollis are in Hugo Broos' team that will carry South Africa's African Cup of Nations (AFCON) aspirations.
Since he joined the Sea Robbers, Mbule has become a rejuvenated player, and this has not gone unnoticed. Broos saw his improvement and gave him Bafana Bafana call-ups, and the former Sundowns player has never looked back.
Appollis has said he is happy to see his teammate and friend's rejuvenation.
“I think as a player, especially for S’phola, the more you put in the hard work, eventually you’ll get rewarded,” added Appollis.
“And that is something that has been happening now. I’m happy to see him, you know, going with the team to AFCON.”
They are among the nine players from Bucs who have dominated the national team squad going for the continental finals. Others are Sipho Chaine, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thalente Mbatha, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Sipho Mbule, Evidence Makgopa, Relebohile Mofokeng and recent Chicago Fire acquisition Mbekezeli Mbokazi.
Has Mbule proven his doubters wrong?
One of those who believes the Pirates star has silenced his critics is former Kaizer Chiefs forward Junior Khanye.
“Mbule has a wonderful vision; he knows football, and the more he plays, I think he proves a lot of people wrong,” Khanye said.
“I mean those who thought the guy doesn’t take his career seriously because when we see you with our own eyes playing, you are closing off even the negative things you have done before.”
Broos is also Mbule's admirer
Broos has worked with Mbule, and the Belgian is satisfied that the Bafana star grabbed the second chance to revive his career.
"Four years ago, when I made my first call-up, Mbule was there, and immediately I saw the good player he was," the former Cameroon head coach said.
“The only problem with Mbule was that after that, there were some other things that were more important than football, and I think he understands now that football is not only playing a game, no! The game is finished, and you still have to live like a player, like a football player, but I think he understands now.
"So he becomes very important for us, and I told him, 'Look, it's up to you now; you get your second chance. There's AFCON, and there's the World Cup. It's up to you if you want to go with us,'" Broos continued.
“I would like to see performances, and you see every time he is on the ball, we are dangerous. We didn’t use him enough in the first half, and you see that in our game. So Sipho has become a very important player for the national team."
On December 6, Mbule and Appollis have a chance to win their second cup with Pirates. The Sea Robbers, who are the MTN8 champions, will face Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout final in Polokwane.
Thereafter, focus will shift to the AFCON finals in Morocco.