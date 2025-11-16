Former Kaizer Chiefs star hails Sipho Mbule for proving ‘a lot of people wrong’ as the Orlando Pirates midfielder delivered a Man of the Match performance in South Africa’s win over Zambia
- Backpage
Mbule on song for Bafana
As Bafana Bafana continued to sharpen their preparations for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, their 3–1 victory over Zambia offered more than just a glimpse of attacking firepower. Goals from Oswin Appollis, Mohau Nkota and Sphephelo Sithole provided the finishing touches, but the real heartbeat of the performance came from Sipho Mbule.
The Orlando Pirates midfielder was at the centre of everything creative, orchestrating play with calm authority and intelligence. He registered two assists, consistently unlocking spaces with his passing range and threading forward balls that stretched Zambia’s defensive lines. His ability to dictate tempo, switch play with precision and bring teammates into dangerous positions showcased the qualities that earned him Man of the Match honours.
Mbule’s influence was not only statistical but stylistic; he gave Bafana Bafana a sharper edge in attack, a rhythm and dimension that elevated the team’s overall performance. Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye was quick to highlight these attributes, praising the midfielder’s vision, creativity and growing importance within the national team setup.
- Backpagepix
Khanye believes Mbule’s proving people wrong
“Mbule has a wonderful vision, he knows football and the more he plays I think he proves a lot of people wrong,” said Khanye oniDiski TV.
“I mean those who thought the guy doesn’t take his career seriously because when we see you with our own eyes playing, you are closing off even the negative things you have done before. Good pass, good run.”
“He gave us a different dimension in the first half, something even [Tshepang] Moremi couldn’t give us. Look at the ball he received from [Thalente] Mbatha who also keeps improving. The forward passes including the ball he played to Mbule who had a vision,” he concluded.
- Backpage
Mbule’s journey back into the spotlight
Not too long ago, Mbule’s career appeared to be spiraling into decline. Once hailed as a prodigious talent, he found himself cast aside at Sekhukhune United, written off by critics and deemed a lost cause by many who believed his spark had faded. For a time, the gifted midfielder seemed destined to drift into football’s forgotten corners, remembered more for unfulfilled promise than for lasting impact.
Yet football has a way of scripting unexpected twists, and Mbule’s story is proof of that. Orlando Pirates extended him a lifeline and he seized the opportunity with determination and hunger.
Step by step, he has rebuilt his confidence, sharpened his game and reminded the footballing world of the qualities that once made him stand out. Fast‑forward to today, and Mbule is not merely back in the spotlight; he is thriving in it and re‑establishing himself as a creative force in both club and country colours.
- Backpage
What’s next for Master Chef?
As the international break draws to a close, Mbule will now turn his attention back to the domestic stage, where Orlando Pirates remain firmly locked in the battle for the Premier Soccer League crown. The Sea Robbers, driven by ambition and consistency, currently occupy second place on the log with 22 points. They stand level with their fierce rivals Kaizer Chiefs, who sit in third, while defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns maintain a slender advantage at the summit with 25 points, a gap that keeps the title race finely poised and full of intrigue.
The Buccaneers’ immediate test comes at Orlando Stadium on November 25, when they host Chippa United in front of their home supporters. That clash will be followed by encounters against Durban City and Richards Bay, fixtures that will demand focus and resilience if Pirates are to sustain their momentum and keep pressure on Sundowns.
Yet the ambitions of the Soweto giants extend beyond the league grind. On December 6, they will contest the Carling Knockout Cup final against Marumo Gallants, a golden opportunity to reinforce their winning pedigree and add another piece of silverware to their storied cabinet, after securing their fourth-consecutive MTN8 title in September.