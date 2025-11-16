Former Kaizer Chiefs star hails Sipho Mbule for proving ‘a lot of people wrong’ as the Orlando Pirates midfielder delivered a Man of the Match performance in South Africa’s win over Zambia

As Bafana Bafana continued to sharpen their preparations for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, their 3–1 victory over Zambia offered more than just a glimpse of attacking firepower. Goals from Oswin Appollis, Mohau Nkota and Sphephelo Sithole provided the finishing touches, but the real heartbeat of the performance came from Sipho Mbule.

The Orlando Pirates midfielder was at the centre of everything creative, orchestrating play with calm authority and intelligence. He registered two assists, consistently unlocking spaces with his passing range and threading forward balls that stretched Zambia’s defensive lines. His ability to dictate tempo, switch play with precision and bring teammates into dangerous positions showcased the qualities that earned him Man of the Match honours.

Mbule’s influence was not only statistical but stylistic; he gave Bafana Bafana a sharper edge in attack, a rhythm and dimension that elevated the team’s overall performance. Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye was quick to highlight these attributes, praising the midfielder’s vision, creativity and growing importance within the national team setup.