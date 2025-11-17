Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos makes a U-turn on Themba Zwane's AFCON chances & insists Sipho Mbule is 'important for the national team'

On Saturday, Sipho Mbule played a crucial role in South Africa's 3-1 win over Zambia's Chipolopolo. Mbule provided two assists and went on to be crowned the Man-of-the-Match in a friendly game that was staged at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Broos hopes he can have both Zwane and Mbule in Morocco as he works on challenging for the crown the country last won in 1996.

"Four years ago, when I made first call-up, Mbule was there, and immediately I saw the good player he was," the veteran coach told the media.

“The only problem with Mbule was that after that, there were some other things that were more important than football and I think he understands now that football is not only playing a game, no! The game is finished and you still have to live like a player, like a football player, but I think he understands now.

“So he becomes very important for us, and I told him, look, it’s up to you now, you get your second chance, there’s AFCON and there’s World Cup, it’s up to you if you want to go with us," Broos continued.,

“I would like to see performances and you see every time he is on the ball, we be dangerous. We didn’t use him enough in the first half, and you see that in our game.

“So Sipho has become a very important player for the national team. The other side of the matter is that if tomorrow something happens with him, we have a problem like we had a problem with Themba one year ago. So we find someone who can replace Themba, but I still hope that Themba plays games at Sundowns and again he will be on his level like we know him and I think we can be more stronger with two guys like Sipho and Themba.

“Again I hope in the next three weeks and if it’s not for the World Cup next year maybe we can go do with Themba and Sipho," he concluded.