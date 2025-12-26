Revealed: Why Harvey Elliott's Aston Villa 'nightmare' may not end anytime soon as Liverpool consider January transfer window plan

Boyhood Liverpool fan Elliott made the emotional decision to leave the Premier League champions over the summer, knowing that his best opportunity of elevating his career to new heights lay elsewhere.

But as the weeks and months go by, it becomes increasingly clear that that place is not likely to be Villa Park, either. Elliott has featured just five times for Unai Emery’s side, and the Spaniard has made clear his belief that other players, such as Morgan Rogers and Emiliano Buendia, are keeping him out of the side due to their top form, and are viewed as more suited to his tactical plan for the Villans. As the club continue their scintillating run of form and begin what could become an unlikely title challenge, Elliott’s chances of forcing his way back into the set-up become increasingly smaller.

Elliott has not featured in any competition since the start of October and has not been named in any of the last nine Premier League matchday squads, with his future up in the air ahead of the winter transfer window. But complications may yet arise if Elliott looks to escape his Villa ‘nightmare’ early.