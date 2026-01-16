Retiring at 30! Bafana Bafana goalkeeper once wanted by Kaizer Chiefs as Itumeleng Khune's replacement hangs up his boots
- Backpage
Barr retires
South African goalkeeper Jethren Barr has retired from football at the age of 30.
The Bidvest Wits product has announced his decision and said the journey in football has been good for him.
The retirement announcement came after, in July 2025, the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper revealed that he was undergoing treatment for Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS).
What a journey it has been!
"What a journey it's been in this game for me, but the time has come to hang up my gloves. Thank you," he announced on his social media pages on Friday.
- Backpage
Wanted by Chiefs
When Amakhosi's legendary goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune, retired, Barr was seen as his replacement, but no deal was signed between the former Maritzburg and Wits University custodian and the Soweto giants.
The goalkeeper previously revealed that the deal did not see the light of day when Amakhosi changed their minds and signed Fiacre Ntwari instead.
"After I played well at COSAFA, I was receiving over 200 notifications a day to join Kaizer Chiefs from messages on Twitter, Instagram, etc.," Barr explained last year.
"So I thought maybe it’s possible, but I didn’t hear anything. I was speaking to David Mogashoa, who wanted to then bring me to Swallows, but the coaches could not decide until it was too late, and I returned to Ireland to start a trial with Shamrock Rovers.
"While I was on trial at Rovers, I got a call from my agent that he’s been talking with Kaizer Chiefs. The next day, my agent called, and all the figures were agreed upon. I was going to fly to Joburg the following day to go and sign," the Durban-based custodian added.
"I left Shamrock Rovers, packed my bags, and was waiting on my agent for a flight booking, which never ended up coming. Someone at Chiefs changed their minds.
"I won’t name names, but a month later I was told I’m welcome to come and trial, but it didn’t feel like they were serious, so I decided to push in Ireland and ended up signing at Drogheda United.
"I really thought I was going to be a perfect replacement for Khune because I play those passes he can play with ease, which would suit Chiefs, but ultimately my dream did not come true," he continued.
"I was offered to Chiefs one more time after that, but they decided to buy Ntwari instead."
- Backpage
SA's goalkeeper's problem
Although he is in the same age set as Ronwen Williams, 33, Ricardo Goss, 31, and Sipho Chaine, 29, the likelihood that Barr would have become a top Bafana goalkeeper was minimal.
His announcement that he has retired comes at a time when many are looking at Bafana in the post-Williams era and wondering who would replace him.
Premier Soccer League clubs have been blamed for not nurturing homegrown talents and instead over-relying on foreign goalkeepers.
Former Chiefs keeper Brian Baloyi is the latest soccer figure to express concerns over the lack of many prominent South African goalkeepers in the country's top flight.
“We have a South African problem at the moment. If you look at the PSL, close to 60 per cent of the clubs are playing foreign goalkeepers," Baloyi said.
“It’s a problem that cannot be addressed by the PSL or the clubs alone, because both are businesses at the end of the day. They are focused on results and on finding players who are ready-made.”
“As much as there is talent coming through club development systems, that talent is often developed for the benefit of the club, not necessarily for the benefit of the country."
Former SuperSport United assistant coach Andre Arendse had raised a similar point, and this shows just how deep the crisis is and how a lack of well-developed local goalkeepers could affect Bafana in the future.