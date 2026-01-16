Retiring at 30! Bafana Bafana goalkeeper once wanted by Kaizer Chiefs as Itumeleng Khune's replacement hangs up his boots

When Amakhosi's legendary goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune, retired, Barr was seen as his replacement, but no deal was signed between the former Maritzburg and Wits University custodian and the Soweto giants.

The goalkeeper previously revealed that the deal did not see the light of day when Amakhosi changed their minds and signed Fiacre Ntwari instead.

"After I played well at COSAFA, I was receiving over 200 notifications a day to join Kaizer Chiefs from messages on Twitter, Instagram, etc.," Barr explained last year.

"So I thought maybe it’s possible, but I didn’t hear anything. I was speaking to David Mogashoa, who wanted to then bring me to Swallows, but the coaches could not decide until it was too late, and I returned to Ireland to start a trial with Shamrock Rovers.

"While I was on trial at Rovers, I got a call from my agent that he’s been talking with Kaizer Chiefs. The next day, my agent called, and all the figures were agreed upon. I was going to fly to Joburg the following day to go and sign," the Durban-based custodian added.

"I left Shamrock Rovers, packed my bags, and was waiting on my agent for a flight booking, which never ended up coming. Someone at Chiefs changed their minds.

"I won’t name names, but a month later I was told I’m welcome to come and trial, but it didn’t feel like they were serious, so I decided to push in Ireland and ended up signing at Drogheda United.

"I really thought I was going to be a perfect replacement for Khune because I play those passes he can play with ease, which would suit Chiefs, but ultimately my dream did not come true," he continued.

"I was offered to Chiefs one more time after that, but they decided to buy Ntwari instead."