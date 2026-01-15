Big crisis for Bafana Bafana coming! PSL clubs blasted for failing to nurture Ronwen Williams and Sipho Chaine's successors 'We have a South African problem'

What will Bafana's future look like when Ronwen Williams finally retires? This is a question that almost everyone who has been following the South African national team has asked themselves at one point.

Williams has been an impressive figure for Bafana, keeping at bay his contemporaries, Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine and Siwelele FC's Ricardo Goss.

The three goalkeepers, who were in Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, are of the same age range: Williams, 33; Chaine, 29; and Goss, 31.