Retirement date & MLS homecoming: Christian Pulisic reveals future plans as USMNT star admits to enjoying life at AC Milan more than he did in London with Chelsea
European adventure: Germany, England & Italy for Pulisic
Pulisic left America in 2015 when making his way to Europe. He linked up with German giants Borussia Dortmund while still in his teens and has since taken in spells with Premier League and Serie A heavyweights.
Considerable success has been enjoyed along the way, becoming a Champions League winner, while personal bests continue to be posted with Milan. Pulisic has, however, stopped short of signing a contract extension there.
Future plans: Pulisic intends to play in MLS
He feels comfortable at San Siro - with golf pro girlfriend Alexa Melton paying him regular visits - and sees no reason why he could not play for another decade, with a retracing of steps to the States being enjoyed along the way.
Pulisic has told Paramount+ of his present and future: “My Italian has improved a lot, and I feel much more confident in interviews now. I did a first telephone interview and found it difficult because I couldn’t see the person. I’m at a similar level to when I spoke German better. I like it here, I like the Italian culture, which I find very calm. I like the people, and the food is also very good. Does it beat London? Definitely.
“Where will I be when I retire from football? I’ve thought about it. I don’t know, it depends on where my career takes me. I’ll definitely spend some time in the United States. I’ve been away from my family for a long time.”
Pulisic added, with inspiration being taken from current Ballon d’Or-winning team-mate Luka Modric: “It’s hard to know when it’s time to retire. Looking at him [Modric] now, I see at least 10 years ahead of me. I want to keep going as long as possible. I see Luka in the dressing room: this guy is 40 years old and is performing like a 10-year-old. I wonder how he does it. I hope I can hold out, too. We’re so lucky to have this job.”
Ambitious targets: Pulisic wants Serie A title triumph
Pulisic has been nursing an injury of late, but has registered six goals for Milan this season - having hit 17 last season and 15 across his debut campaign with the Rossoneri. He is considered to fill the ‘world-class’ talent bracket and has plenty left to achieve at the very highest level.
The highly-rated forward said: “Am I in my prime? I’m at a good age in my career, probably in my best moment physically. I’ve learned a lot. I always say I hope my prime is next season because that’s always my goal. But if this is my prime, I want to enjoy it. But I definitely feel like I’m living my best moment in football right now.”
On his ambitious targets, Pulisic added: “The Scudetto? That’s our goal, definitely. I don’t want to look at it from the negative side, like it will be if we don’t win. We’ll do our best, and we’ll be judged game by game. There have been seasons where I haven’t won anything, but we’ve done so many great things. When you win that trophy, there’s nothing like it; the work pays off.
“Scoring goals is a private matter, at least for me. I wouldn’t share it. There’s enough pressure on us; there’s no need to put more. People don’t realise the pressure we put on ourselves. I ask a lot of myself, but all professionals do. I set goals to help the team.”
Pulisic contract: Will USMNT star sign AC Milan extension?
Pulisic is under contract with Milan through to 2027, with that deal including a 12-month extension option. The Rossoneri had hoped to have fresh terms in place by now, as they recognise the importance of their No.11 to the collective cause, but the relevant paperwork remains unsigned and questions continue to be asked of whether Pulisic could be on the move again in an upcoming transfer window.
