Respect the champions! Winners and losers as Arne Slot shows he can turn Liverpool around while Viktor Gyokeres must be benched after another Arsenal no-show

In the other corner, is it fair to say the Premier League title-winning manager who scrapped his way to a 0-0 draw while still 14 points off the pace is a 'winner'? Yes, and here's why.

It's been a ridiculously tough season for Liverpool, there's no two ways about it. Even amid this run of 10 games without defeat, they've seldom looked impressive or imperious. Arsenal are obviously a better team right now, so a performance for the Reds may have been more important than simply a smash-and-grab win.

Arne Slot has now managed to stop Arsenal scoring in two games this season. They are the only matches in which the Gunners have fired a blank. It's also another clean sheet against top-line opposition, with Real Madrid, Inter and Aston Villa also failing to score against this iteration of Liverpool. The Dutchman may have taken accusations that his team have become 'boring' to heart, but at least they seem competent again.

Speaking post-match, Dominik Szoboszlai reasserted what he had said in the lead-up to this game - that Liverpool are champions for a reason. "We faced an unbelievable team. We showed again why we became champions last season," Szoboszlai said. "This was a step forward after recent weeks and, yeah, we showed again against a team that is top of the table that we can compete. We need to take it with us for the next weeks."

If the rest of his squad share that confidence, then Slot can definitely turn this season around. Probably not with the defence of their title, but certainly in either the FA Cup or Champions League.