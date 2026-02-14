Relieved Miguel Cardoso heaps praise on Mamelodi Sundowns players after surviving CAF Champions League scare: 'These boys deserve the world'

Mamelodi Sundowns beat MC Alger 2-0 at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday to reach the CAF Champions League.

A brace from Brayan Leon secured maximum points for the Brazilians, who went through to the quarter-finals while placed second in Group C with two points less than leaders Al Hilal.

The Tshwane giants had started the afternoon third on the log, with pressure on coach Miguel Cardoso, who had some fans calling for his dismissal.

But the Portuguese can afford to breathe, for now, as he lauds his players for a performance that saved him the blushes.