Tim Sukazi, TS Galaxy, January 2025Backpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

Relief for TS Galaxy as FIFA lift transfer ban, Adnan Beganovic opens up on player acquisition plans

The Rockets had their hands tied in the market, leaving them unable to properly strengthen their squad. Their predicament was compounded by their status as a selling club, with key stars departing and no adequate replacements arriving. This left them vulnerable, but the problem has been fixed for them to add depth to their squad ahead of the more taxing part of the season.

  • Puso Dithejane, TS Galaxy, November 2025Backpage

    TS Galaxy under FIFA sanctions

    TS Galaxy were slapped with a transfer ban by FIFA following a contractual standoff with Liberian forward Jegbay Morris.

    That saw them failing to sign players during the January transfer window ahead of the more challenging assignments in the second half of the season.

    But FIFA has now lifted the transfer ban, and coach Adnan Beganovic discusses their transfer ambitions.

  • Puso Dithejane and coach Adnan Beganovic, TS GalaxyBackpage

    TS Galaxy's big player losses

    Just like Stellenbosch FC, TS Galaxy have carved themselves a reputation as a selling club.

    This is a club that has always tried to replace the top stars they lose and, at the same time, contest for a respectable finish in their Premier Soccer League campaign.

    Before the start of this season, they lost Lebone Seema and Kamogelo Sebelebele to Orlando Pirates, while they recently transferred Puso Dithejane to Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire FC.

  • Adnan Beganovic, TS Galaxy

    Beganovic on TS Galaxy's transfer plans

    "The club will announce either today or tomorrow all the players that we have signed. This will be positive for us because our squad will get some quality players, and the competition between the players will improve, which is what I want. I want the players to fight for their positions in the team," said Beganovic, as per SABC Sport.

    "But spending unnecessary money to pay for something we don't need isn't right. I think it's better to invest that money into things the club needs, like the youth academy, rather than just throwing money around with no reason."

  • Teboho Mokoena and Mpho Mvelase, Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS GalaxyBackpage

    Galaxy fighting on two fronts

    Currently placed eighth on the PSL table with 12 games to go, Galaxy have mathematical chances of winning the league title, although that is a big ask.

    They have 14 points fewer than leaders Orlando Pirastes who have played a game less than them.

    The Rockets are also in contention for the Nedbank Cup and host Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarter-finals this weekend.

