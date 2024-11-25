Relebohile Mofokeng gets his chance to show Bafana Bafana coach Broos that he is a 'powerful player' as Orlando Pirates embark on their Caf Champions League group stage adventure against CR Belouizdad

Bafana Bafana international is set to make his mark on continental football as he embarks on his group stage campaign.

Having started his journey at the renowned Transnet School of Excellence, Relebohile Mofokeng has emerged as one of South Africa’s brightest football talents.

The Sharpeville-born prodigy first caught the eye at the Pirates U21 Cup, where his dominance led Orlando Pirates to quickly sign him.

Since then, Mofokeng has steadily risen through the ranks, representing South Africa at junior national levels before earning a spot in Hugo Broos’ senior Bafana Bafana squad.

Known for his skill, vision, and composure, the young midfielder has become a fan favorite.

At just 20, he has achieved what many only dream of—cementing his place in the Pirates first team while earning plaudits for his contributions.

With the Caf Champions League group stages beckoning, he now has the opportunity to elevate his game on the continental stage.

GOAL takes a closer look at his rise and how his involvement in Africa's most prestigious club competition could shape his future.