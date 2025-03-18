Real Madrid wonderkid Arda Guler brutally told retired Luka Modric 'with a tomato garden in Croatia and seventy grandchildren' would still be better than him after poor performance against Villarreal
Arda Guler was brutally criticised by Spanish commentator Antonio Romero after a below-par cameo against Villarreal.
- Guler not having a great season at Madrid
- Didn't perform well against Villarreal
- Told a retired Modric would be a better option