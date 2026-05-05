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Yosua Arya

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior allegedly calls Espanyol rival an 'idiot' & makes 'you're going back to the second division' jibe

Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid
O. El Hilali
Espanyol vs Real Madrid
Espanyol
LaLiga

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior was caught in a heated exchange with Espanyol defender Omar El Hilali during Los Blancos' 2-0 victory at the RCDE Stadium. Footage has emerged showing the Brazilian winger engaging in a relentless war of words with his opponent, allegedly calling him an "idiot".

  • Heated clash between Vinicius and El Hilali

    Real Madrid’s comfortable away victory over Espanyol was overshadowed by a fiery on-field clash between Vinicius and defender El Hilali. The tension began early as the Brazilian winger grew frustrated with the defender’s physical approach, particularly during set-pieces where there was heavy grappling. Television cameras from Movistar Plus+ Deportes captured the pair exchanging words throughout the match.

    The confrontation escalated as the game progressed. El Hilali was initially shown a straight red card for a challenge on Vinicius, but the referee overturned the decision after a VAR review and downgraded it to a yellow card, leaving Madrid players visibly annoyed.

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    Vinicius repeatedly taunts Espanyol defender

    During the exchange, Vinicius angrily confronted the Espanyol defender. "Stop this nonsense, then ask me to swap shirts... You're stupid, you want to fight... I'm not swapping shirts with you," the Real Madrid forward allegedly said, per Marca. As the confrontation intensified, he is said to have shouted again: "Idiot. You're an idiot."

    El Hilali responded in kind, seemingly replying: "Idiot." Later in the match, Vinicius was heard speaking to Espanyol's Carlos Romero about the defender, allegedly saying: "He's stupid, man. He wants to act like a fool for TV."



  • Relegation jibe adds to hostile atmosphere

    The atmosphere inside the RCDE Stadium intensified when home supporters began chanting “Vinicius, beach ball!” in reference to the Brazilian’s Ballon d’Or ambitions.

    Vinicius responded with a sharp remark aimed at Espanyol’s league situation, allegedly telling El Hilali: "You're going back to the Second Division, man." The verbal spat continued, with Vinicius apparently adding: "You're terrible," before the Espanyol player allegedly replied: "And you're a whore."

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  • Vinicius Jr Real Madrid 2026Getty

    Vinicius answers critics with decisive display

    Despite the ongoing verbal battle, Vinicius ultimately let his football do the talking. The winger scored twice to secure all three points for Alvaro Arbeloa’s Madrid side. It remains unclear whether these words will result in Vinicius or El Hilali being sanctioned by La Liga.

LaLiga
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Sevilla
SEV
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
LaLiga
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Real Madrid
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