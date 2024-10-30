Real Madrid ready to engage in transfer battle with Ajax for Bayern Munich prodigy Lennart Karl

Getty Images SportParshva ShahReal Madrid ready to engage in transfer battle with Ajax for Bayern Munich prodigy Lennart KarlTransfersReal MadridBayern MunichAjaxLaLigaBundesligaEredivisieReal Madrid are all set to compete with Ajax for the signature of Bayern Munich's teenage sensation Lennart Karl.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMadrid impressed with young midfielderBayern Munich wonderkid on Ajax's radar, tooContract with Bavarians until 2026Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below