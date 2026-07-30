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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Real Madrid's crisis threatens the registration of Diomande and Rodri

Transfers
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Y. Diomande
Rodri
Manchester City
RB Leipzig
Spain

A new obstacle to signing Diomande and Rodri

Real Madrid's push to sign Yan Diomande and Rodri is moving at a healthy pace, but Los Blancos have hit a fresh obstacle that could delay registering the pair. 

According to "Sport", Real's talks with Leipzig over Diomande have reached their final stages. The sticking points concern the structure of the deal and a handful of final variables tied to the transfer, though every party remains optimistic about getting it done. 

The total value could top 120 million euros, split between a fixed fee and add-ons.

Talks over Rodri remain at a relatively early stage, yet confidence is building inside the Valdebebas sporting complex. Real Madrid have already opened discussions with Manchester City. 

  • Yan DiomandeGetty Images

    A new obstacle related to player registration

    La Liga regulations stipulate that a maximum of 25 players can be registered on professional contracts. Real Madrid currently occupy 24 places, with Franco Mastantuono still registered to the Castilla squad despite his first-team appearances.

    Selling Gonzalo García should free up one place. That is enough to register only one of the new arrivals.

    The problem runs deeper, though. Most clubs prefer to keep the 25th slot open for emergencies during the transfer window, a practice Real Madrid themselves adopted last season. 

    So if both Diomandé and Rodri arrive, the club will need another player to leave in order to maintain room for manoeuvre.

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    Asensio injury complicates the calculations

    Raúl Asencio's injury, confirmed by Real Madrid on Thursday, has thrown a spanner in the works.

    The defender had been on the brink of an exit after coach José Mourinho told him he was surplus to requirements. Now the injury could delay that departure. It could also reshape the club's plans for the back line, especially with Real Madrid still weighing up a move for a new centre-back before the window shuts.

  • Camavinga(C)Getty Images

    Mastantuono and Camavinga on the table

    Real Madrid are weighing up several options to ease the departure of some of their players. 

    Franco Mastantuono is among the names being floated, but a potential loan move for him would not solve the licensing problem over the registration of Yan Diomande and Rodri. He currently occupies a licence belonging to the reserve team.

    The move forms part of the club's sporting planning. Madrid do not want to persist with a situation in which a player is fully integrated into the first team yet registered with Castilla. 

    Valdebebas chiefs also believe the best option for Mastantuono's development, after a season of limited playing time, is a loan move to earn more minutes on the pitch.

    Several clubs have shown interest in his services. River Plate rank among the destinations that would welcome his return, an option the player himself favours, but Madrid would rather loan him to a European club to continue his adaptation to football on the old continent before he heads back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

    Camavinga, meanwhile, is the player who could free up a place in the first-team squad, especially with a number of major clubs circling during the current window. 

    The France international, though, is not thinking about leaving Real Madrid this summer, which makes the option practically a non-starter for now.

    So if Madrid want to complete the signings of Diomande and Rodri while keeping the last spot in the first-team squad free for any emergency, they will have to engineer another exit over the coming weeks.

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