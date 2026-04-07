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Tom Hindle

Real Madrid player ratings vs Bayern Munich: Vinicius Jr frustrates while Alvaro Carreras has a nightmare as Alvaro Arbeloa's big selection calls fall flat in Champions League loss

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K. Mbappe
Vinicius Junior
A. Carreras
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Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich

Real Madrid were made to rue missed opportunities despite being outplayed by Bayern Munich as they suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie. Vinicius Jr missed chances in buckets, but after Kylian Mbappe did pull a goal back, Madrid will certainly still feel they are in with a shot of advancing to the semis.

Los Blancos' plan to sit back and hit Bayern on the counter was was clear from the outset, but that left them open to wave after wave of Bayern pressure, and Dayot Upamecano should have scored early on off a Harry Kane cut-back, but the centre-back fluffed his lines from close range. 

Madrid did have their moments on the break, and both Vinicius and Mbappe forced Manuel Neuer into good saves as the half wore on. It was Bayern who  took the lead, though, as Kane fed Serge Gnabry, who in turn slipped Luis Diaz behind the defence for an easy finish just shy of half-time.

They doubled their lead right after the break, this time Michael Olise - who was excellent all night long - laid off to Kane, who stroked home from 25 yards. 

Madrid started to hum soon after as Vinicius and Mbappe surged forward over and over while substitute Jude Bellingham drove from deep. Their goal was, when it arrived, deserved. Alexander-Arnold fired in an angled cross to Mbappe, who bundled the ball over the line. From there, Vinicius and Mbappe could have bagged another couple apiece while Diaz and Olise both miscued for Bayern. In the end, 2-1, somehow, exhaustingly, felt like a fair scoreline. 

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Bernabeu...

  • Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Andriy Lunin (5/10):

    Couldn't do much about either goal - even if he got a hand to the second. Made a couple of decent saves, otherwise. 

    Trent Alexander-Arnold (6/10):

    A typical showing, in truth. Got the wrong side of Diaz on Bayern's opener, but redeemed himself with a delightful assist. 

    Antonio Rudiger (6/10):

    Didn't have much to mark when Kane dropped deep. Kept it tidy on the ball, though. 

    Dean Huijsen (4/10):

    Went on one marauding run in the first half, but struggled thereafter. Had no answers for Olise before being replaced on the hour mark. 

    Alvaro Carreras (3/10):

    A nightmarish evening. Couldn't get anywhere near Olise, and gave the ball away in the run up to the second goal.

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    Midfield

    Federico Valverde (6/10):

    Rather mixed. Didn't offer much cover for Alexander-Arnold, and could have been a little cleaner in possession. Not his best evening. 

    Thiago Pitarch (5/10):

    A bit overwhelmed by the occasion and subsequently overrun. 

    Aurelien Tchouameni (5/10):

    Picked up a yellow that has him suspended for the second leg. The game was far too open for him. 

    Arda Guler (7/10):

    Quietly impactful. Up for the scrap, good in his tackles, and created four chances. 

  • Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 2026Getty

    Attack

    Kylian Mbappe (8/10):

    Scored Madrid's only goal of the night and was a constant menace when the hosts attacked in transition. 

    Vinicius Jr (7/10):

    Deadly on the run but a bit inconsistent in his shooting. Made a curious decision to try to round the 'keeper when he could have easily finished at 2-0.

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  • Alvaro Arbeloa Real MadridGetty

    Subs & Manager

    Jude Bellingham (7/10):

    Offered some drive and physicality from central midfield. An impressive cameo. 

    Eder Militao (6/10):

    Almost scored a couple - somehow - but was a little loose defensively. 

    Brahim Diaz (5/10):

    Not really involved in 20 middling minutes. 

    Alvaro Arbeloa (5/10):

    Elected to start youngster Thiago, which proved a mistake given how strong Bellingham looked off the bench. Otherwise, he leaned on his stars, and will just about take the result - even if Los Blancos need a big showing on the road. It's not over yet. 

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