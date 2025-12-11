'Reach out to Messi! - MLS commissioner urges Mohamed Salah to follow Inter Miami star's lead and make USA transfer

Salah’s future has been thrown into fresh doubt after a turbulent season at Liverpool, where a public breakdown in relations with Slot has sent shockwaves through Anfield. With Saudi Pro League interest strong and MLS teams unexpectedly entering the picture, the uncertainty has given rise to global debate about his next step.

MLS commissioner Garber has now added fuel to the discussion by directly inviting Salah to consider the American league as a serious option. His public remarks came as rumours linked the Egyptian icon with a potential move to ambitious clubs such as San Diego FC or Chicago Fire, both of whom may have the financial structure and an open marquee-player slot to attempt such a deal. Whether Salah is indeed open to the idea remains unclear, but the commissioner’s comments have thrust MLS into the conversation.