Rasmus Hojlund won't be a Premier League great! Gary Neville says Man Utd striker will not reach Erling Haaland or Sergio Aguero levels

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeRasmus Hojlund won't be a Premier League great! Gary Neville says Man Utd striker will not reach Erling Haaland or Sergio Aguero levelsRasmus HoejlundManchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester United legend Gary Neville claimed that Rasmus Hojlund will never become a Premier League great.Hojlund won't be a Premier League legend Neville wanted the young forward to be a second strikerFailed to make impact on debut Man Utd season