Ten Hag Hojlund splitGetty Images
Richard Mills

'It would help!' - Erik ten Hag urges Man Utd to buy new striker this summer amid Rasmus Hojlund struggles

Erik ten HagManchester UnitedRasmus HoejlundTransfersPremier League

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants the Red Devils to sign another striker this summer amid Rasmus Hojlund's struggles.

  • Man Utd struggling for goals this season
  • £72m signing Hojlund had up and down campaign
  • Ten Hag urges Red Devils to sign another striker

