Ralf Rangnick could lead AC Milan revolution with ex-Man Utd boss in talks over huge role as search for new coach goes on

A decisive meeting was held in Vienna in the past few hours between Rangnick and Milan's management, represented by Gerry Cardinale and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. During the meeting, the German coach clearly outlined his conditions for joining the Rossoneri should he leave the Austrian national team after the World Cup, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. However, there is no talk of a return to the bench, but rather of a role as total supervisor that would encompass every technical aspect of the club.

The post-meeting sentiments describe a positive climate, although a definitive white smoke has not yet been reached. Rangnick is firmly committed to his philosophy and has demanded extensive guarantees to be able to have a profound impact on the club's reconstruction. For RedBird, this represents a radical move, aimed at bringing Milan to the successful model already seen in the Red Bull galaxy, based on cutting-edge scouting and the development of young talent.