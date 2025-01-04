Raja Casablanca vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL brings you the details for the upcoming clash between the Green Eagles and the Brazilians at the Stade Larbi Zaouli Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns travel to Morocco aiming to start off 2025 on a high note and maintain their unbeaten streak when they face Raja Casablanca in the Caf Champion League on Saturday night.

The Tshwane giants will be seeking a second consecutive victory in the Champions League group stage after winning one and registering two draws from three matches.

Raja, conversely, have been having difficulties obtaining positive outcomes, and they will be striving to secure their first win after previously losing two matches and drawing one.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Raja CA and Sundowns including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.