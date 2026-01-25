Question marks over Mamelodi Sundowns players' commitments after Al Hilal draw as ex-Kaizer Chiefs star observes, 'I don’t think they still want to play for Miguel Cardoso'

Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler feels all the negative talk about Sundowns is for the wrong reasons.

“Listen, I played them the other day with probably their third choice team. And [they] still won,” said Tinkler as per iDiski Times.

“I actually think there’s a lot of negativity that’s going around them. That is being created for wrong reasons.

“Because truth be told Sundowns won the league last year with 72 points. So that’s an average of 12 points every five games. Are they on track? Yes.

“They have exactly that amount. So have Sundowns got worse? I [would] understand if people say to me, ‘Sundowns are not achieving the 12 points per five games. They’re now eight’.

“Then I could sit here and say, yeah, there’s a problem at Sundowns. But the fact of the matter is they’ve got 12 from five," the former Orlando Pirates tactician added.

“So they’re still on target to 72 points come the end of the season, which no other team has even come close to.

“The league used to be 160 points. Sundowns raised the bar to 72. We’re all trying to play catch up.

“We’re all trying to play catch-up to that number. So I don’t read into that much. Because ultimately, I know the quality that they possess, they’re going to be difficult," continued Tinkler.

“And they’ll still be up there to win the league. Because the points are telling me that. Not because of what’s happening behind the scenes and blah, blah, blah.”