Question marks over Mamelodi Sundowns players' commitments after Al Hilal draw as ex-Kaizer Chiefs star observes, 'I don’t think they still want to play for Miguel Cardoso'
Sundowns played out to a frustrating draw
Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw by Al Hilal Omdurman as they laboured in a CAF Champions League Group C clash at Loftus Versfeld on Friday.
Although they dropped points at home, the Brazilians remain top of the group, leading the standings on goal difference.
Friday's result angered Masandawana supporters, who voiced their displeasure by chanting the name of former coach Pitso Mosimane in protest against Miguel Cardoso’s tenure.
Tensions spilled over when sporting director Flemming Berg was splashed with water by irate fans.
Adding to the criticism, ex-Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has claimed the players’ attitude suggests they are not fully playing for Cardoso.
Sundowns players' body language scrutinised as sabotaging Cardoso
“A game with goals is nice a game but speaking about the whole game, Sundowns how they started I was wondering about their body language,” said Khanye as per iDiski Times.
“To me there’s this thing where I don’t think players still want to play for him when I look at the body language of the players, especially in the first half.
“And as a coach when there is media speculation that Pitso Mosimane is in the house, psychologically it might be challenging, you might lose interest as a coach. I’m saying this because of my observation of the Sundowns players.
“Cardoso’s Sundowns is a totally different team, from last season it has been declining. It’s not the same Sundowns I watched three years ago, that’s what I’m saying. This season the team is declining even further," added the former South Africa Under-20 winger.
“I mean you are playing at home, in the game tactically, he couldn’t find it right and I don’t think his players want to play for him, their body language, how they concede goals.
“Even that equaliser goal by Hilal, that was a gift and that’s why I’m saying I’m not too sure if the players still want to play for the coach.”
Tinkler sees 'a lot of negativity around Sundowns'
Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler feels all the negative talk about Sundowns is for the wrong reasons.
“Listen, I played them the other day with probably their third choice team. And [they] still won,” said Tinkler as per iDiski Times.
“I actually think there’s a lot of negativity that’s going around them. That is being created for wrong reasons.
“Because truth be told Sundowns won the league last year with 72 points. So that’s an average of 12 points every five games. Are they on track? Yes.
“They have exactly that amount. So have Sundowns got worse? I [would] understand if people say to me, ‘Sundowns are not achieving the 12 points per five games. They’re now eight’.
“Then I could sit here and say, yeah, there’s a problem at Sundowns. But the fact of the matter is they’ve got 12 from five," the former Orlando Pirates tactician added.
“So they’re still on target to 72 points come the end of the season, which no other team has even come close to.
“The league used to be 160 points. Sundowns raised the bar to 72. We’re all trying to play catch up.
“We’re all trying to play catch-up to that number. So I don’t read into that much. Because ultimately, I know the quality that they possess, they’re going to be difficult," continued Tinkler.
“And they’ll still be up there to win the league. Because the points are telling me that. Not because of what’s happening behind the scenes and blah, blah, blah.”
Sundowns to be patient with Cardoso?
It is to be seen if Sundowns will be patient with Cardoso who survived the axe after getting into 2026 with his team trailing Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League title race.
This was after the Brazilians were previously impatient with Rhulani Mokwena, who was fired after a semi-final elimination from the Champions League, despite having won the PSL title.
Cardoso's predecessor, Manqoba Mngqithi, was shown the exit door at a time when Masandawana were leading the PSL title race and still with a chance of being crowned continental champions.