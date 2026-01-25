Eshlin Vedan

Contributing Editor

Biography: My journalism career began in 2017 while I was a final-year student at Rhodes University. Since then, my work has been featured in numerous publications, including Independent Media (IOL), BBC, and Al Jazeera.

My football story: It started with the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup as a seven-year-old, and I've been hooked ever since. I often find myself drawn to sides in a rebuilding phase, rooting for the underdog.

Areas of Expertise: My primary expertise lies in South African and European football, and I have recently developed a deep interest in the Japanese game. My favourite recent memory was watching Bafana Bafana qualify for the 2026 World Cup, a triumphant moment after the "dark years" of South African football. Similarly, Japan's stunning victories over Spain and Germany in the 2022 World Cup confirmed the success of one of football's most impressive long-term projects.

Favourite football memory: A standout memory of my career so far was also covering the 2020-21 football season and seeing AmaZulu finish second in the league under Benni McCarthy after many years of struggle for not only the club but for KZN football in general.