After 25 years at Amakhosi, the legendary custodian eyes a new role on the sidelines at the National Team.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Khune has been an active player for 25 years

He left Amakhosi at the end of last season

The 37-year-old ready for Bafana Bafana Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱