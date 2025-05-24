Pyramids vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of the continental showdown between Masandawana and the ambitious Egyptian side.

The moment of reckoning has come for Mamelodi Sundowns and Pyramids FC as they are set for a do-or-die Caf Champions League second-leg duel in Cairo on Sunday.

Sundowns are looking for their second continental star, while the ambitious and daring Pyramids are hunting for their maiden one.

The Egyptian side has turned into a competitive side in African football, although they have not been around for long. On the other hand, Sundowns have been there and are considered one of the African heavyweights, having won the Champions League race in 2016.

Article continues below

This final is an opportunity for the Brazilians to show Africa that they are indeed a powerhouse, and for Pyramids, it is a chance to prove that they are ready to compete against the top sides in the continent.

Should they win the title, Pyramids will become another Egyptian side to do so outside Al Ahly and Zamalek SC.

Here, GOAL provides all the details you need to know about how to watch the clash between Pyramids and the PSL heavyweights, including TV channels, streaming options, team news, and more.