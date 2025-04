GOAL gives you the details to follow the Buccaneers' Caf Champions League visit to North Africa to face the Egyptian moneybags on Friday.

Orlando Pirates continue with their bid to lift the continent's premier knockout club competition for the first time since 1995.

They are in Cairo to square off with Pyramids FC in a semi-final, second leg match at 30 June Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Pyramids and Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.