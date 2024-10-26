Linda Mtambo, Sekhukhune United & Ayanda Jiyane, Royal AM, October 2024BackPagePix
Clifton Mabasa

PSL Wrap: Royal AM leapfrog Kaizer Chiefs as Stellenbosch FC fail to close gap on Mamelodi Sundowns

Premier Soccer LeagueStellenbosch FCCape Town City FCSekhukhune UnitedLamontville Golden ArrowsRichards BayMarumo GallantsChippa UnitedRoyal AMTS GalaxyMagesi FCCape Town City FC vs Magesi FCMarumo Gallants vs TS GalaxyChippa United vs Lamontville Golden ArrowsRoyal AM vs Sekhukhune UnitedRichards Bay vs Stellenbosch FC

The local league has delivered another exciting weekend of soccer, packed with thrilling performances.

Royal AM welcomed Sekhukhune United at the Harry Gwala Stadium, meanwhile, Marumo Gallants played host to TS Galaxy at Dr Petrus Stadium. 

Elsewhere on Saturday afternoon, Richards Bay faced Stellenbosch FC at the King Zwelithini Stadium. Chippa United will go against Golden Arrows at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Saturday night. 

Moreover, Cape Town City will be looking for their second league win when they host PSL newbies Magesi FC on Sunday. 

Here, GOAL wraps up Saturday afternoon's results. 

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!

Article continues below