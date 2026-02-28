PSL WRAP: Ex-Orlando Pirates captain guides Siwelele FC to first win of 2026 as TS Galaxy fail to close in on Kaizer Chiefs; Manqoba Mngqithi's Golden Arrows frustrated by relegation-haunted Chippa United
Siwelele FC 1-0 TS Galaxy
Siwelele FC ended a winless run in five Premier Soccer League matches and one Nedbank Cup outing when they edged TS Galaxy 1-0 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday.
Chibuike Ohizu scored with 11 minutes remaining in the contest to separate the two sides.
After picking up maximum points, Siwelele rose two places up the log to position 13 as TS Galaxy missed the chance to close in on Kaizer Chiefs, who are six points better than them.
The Rockets have now gone for four consecutive league games losing.
It was a crucial victory for the Bloemfontein-based side coached by former Orlando Pirates captain Lehlohonolo Seema after they had last tasted victory in November 2025.
Golden Arrows 0-0 Chippa United
Manqoba Mngqithi's Golden Arrows were held to a goalless draw by Chippa United at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday.
After the two sides struggled for a breakthrough, Arrows remain 10th on the table while the Chilli Boys are 13th with seven points more than bottom-placed Magesi FC.
Orbit College vs Richards Bay
Date: Saturday 28/02/2026
Venue: Olympia Park Stadium
Marumo Gallants vs Durban City
Date: Sunday 01/03/2026
Venue: Lucas Moripe Stadium