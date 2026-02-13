Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Golden Arrows, Magesi FC, February 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

PSL Wrap: Durban City close in on Kaizer Chiefs with win over TS Galaxy as Junior Dion strikes twice to help Golden Arrows pile pressure on struggling Magesi

After engaging in the Nedbank Cup campaign, teams turn their focus to the Premier Soccer League campaign. As Orlando Pirates will face Marumo Gallants, hoping to widen the gap at the top, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns are engaged in their respective CAF campaigns. Meanwhile, teams like Magesi, Orbit College, and Chippa United will be hunting for crucial points as they fight to move out of the danger zone.

  • Ayabulela Maxwele, Golden Arrows, John Mokone, Magesi FC, February 2026Backpage

    Magesi 0-2 Golden Arrows

    Golden Arrows managed a 2-0 win over Magesi FC in a PSL match that was played at Seshego Stadium on Friday.

    Magesi were reduced to 10 men after Kgomotso Mosadi was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 38th minute.

    Meanwhile, Abafana Bes'thende scored two goals early in the second half when Junior Dion struck in the 47th minute before adding his second in the 55th minute.

    The loss piled more pressure on struggling Magesi, who remain at the bottom of the 16-team table with 11 points from 16 games, while Arrows are ninth with 20 points after playing 17 matches.

    • Advertisement

  • Durban City 2-0 TS Galaxy

    At Chatsworth Stadium, Durban City saw off TS Galaxy with a 2-0 scoreline.

    An own goal by Patrick Fisher Norman gave the home side a lead in the 66th minute before Luphumlo Sifumba scored the second in the 87th minute.

    After the victory, Durban are sixth with 28 points from 18 games - just two points less than third-placed Chiefs, who have played three games less, while Galaxy are seventh with 24 points from as many games.

  • Chippa United, August 2025Backpage

    Chippa United vs Richards Bay

    When: Saturday, February 14, 2026

    Where: Buffalo City Stadium

    Kick-off: 20h00 SAT

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Bradley Grobler, Sekhukhune UnitedBackpage

    Sekhukhune United vs Orbit College

    When: Sunday, February 15, 2026

    Venue: New Peter Mokaba Stadium

    Kick-off: 15h30 SAT

0