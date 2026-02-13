PSL Wrap: Durban City close in on Kaizer Chiefs with win over TS Galaxy as Junior Dion strikes twice to help Golden Arrows pile pressure on struggling Magesi
Magesi 0-2 Golden Arrows
Golden Arrows managed a 2-0 win over Magesi FC in a PSL match that was played at Seshego Stadium on Friday.
Magesi were reduced to 10 men after Kgomotso Mosadi was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 38th minute.
Meanwhile, Abafana Bes'thende scored two goals early in the second half when Junior Dion struck in the 47th minute before adding his second in the 55th minute.
The loss piled more pressure on struggling Magesi, who remain at the bottom of the 16-team table with 11 points from 16 games, while Arrows are ninth with 20 points after playing 17 matches.
Durban City 2-0 TS Galaxy
At Chatsworth Stadium, Durban City saw off TS Galaxy with a 2-0 scoreline.
An own goal by Patrick Fisher Norman gave the home side a lead in the 66th minute before Luphumlo Sifumba scored the second in the 87th minute.
After the victory, Durban are sixth with 28 points from 18 games - just two points less than third-placed Chiefs, who have played three games less, while Galaxy are seventh with 24 points from as many games.
Chippa United vs Richards Bay
When: Saturday, February 14, 2026
Where: Buffalo City Stadium
Kick-off: 20h00 SAT
Sekhukhune United vs Orbit College
When: Sunday, February 15, 2026
Venue: New Peter Mokaba Stadium
Kick-off: 15h30 SAT