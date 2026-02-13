Golden Arrows managed a 2-0 win over Magesi FC in a PSL match that was played at Seshego Stadium on Friday.

Magesi were reduced to 10 men after Kgomotso Mosadi was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 38th minute.

Meanwhile, Abafana Bes'thende scored two goals early in the second half when Junior Dion struck in the 47th minute before adding his second in the 55th minute.

The loss piled more pressure on struggling Magesi, who remain at the bottom of the 16-team table with 11 points from 16 games, while Arrows are ninth with 20 points after playing 17 matches.