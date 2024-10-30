PSL Wrap: Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi register first win for AmaZulu as Sekhukhune United edge closer to Mamelodi Sundowns in PSL table

The local league action continued on Tuesday evening with the likes of Usuthu and Babina Noko collecting maximum points.

Sekhukhune United welcomed Richards Bay at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday evening. Simultaneously, AmaZulu were up against in-form Chippa United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Struggling Golden Arrows will see off against SuperSport United at the Mpumalanga Stadium on Wednesday. On the same night, Royal AM will lock horns with Polokwane City at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

Moreover, on Thursday evening, Stellenbosch FC and Marumo Gallants will close down the midweek fixtures when they go against each other at the DHL Stadium.

Here, GOAL wraps up Tuesday's evening matches.

