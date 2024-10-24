PSL showdown: Orlando Pirates look to keep up with Mamelodi Sundowns, but AmaZulu and Arthur Zwane ready to to hit Soweto giants where it hurts

AmaZulu visit Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium for a top versus bottom of the Premier Soccer League clash as Usuthu are desperate for points.

Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi are about to face their ultimate test as co-head coaches of AmaZulu in a highly anticipated grudge match against Orlando Pirates.

The scars from last season's Nedbank Cup quarter-final defeat, where controversial officiating cast a shadow over the match, are still fresh for Usuthu.

With a rocky start to the season, AmaZulu's challenges only intensify as they go up against a soaring Pirates squad, led by the confident Jose Riveiro.

The clash is set for Orlando Stadium, a familiar fortress for the Buccaneers, despite their recent stumble against Magesi. Pirates are on a mission to reclaim the PSL title, currently held by Sundowns, who have dominated the league for seven consecutive seasons.

Join GOAL as we look ahead to the match coming up this Friday.